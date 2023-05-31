Intapp partners with BoardEx to accelerate business development efforts with actionable relationship intelligence

55 minutes ago
New partnership enables professional and financial services firms to map relationship paths to 1.7 million executives worldwide from within the DealCloud platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with BoardEx, an Altrata company, to help private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms expand their market reach and win more business.

Through this partnership, Intapp clients subscribing to BoardEx’s global database of more than 1.7 million executives and board members can now directly access that data within DealCloud via an integration within DataCortex. New functionality will help users better ingest and take action on BoardEx data.

Combining BoardEx’s intelligence on executive decision-makers and their connections with DealCloud’s relationship capture and nurture capabilities helps investors and advisors:

  • Expand their professional networks with access to continually updated executive leadership profiles, including industry experience and professional background
  • Find pathways to connection between existing and targeted relationships by identifying trusted referral sources
  • Track executive movement using alerts and data feeds to track career movement for key contacts at targeted companies

“As firms evolve their overall approach to winning new business, access to rich, up-to-date executive intelligence has become critical to expanding market reach,” said Lokesh Seth, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “This new partnership with BoardEx combines market data with proprietary relationship intelligence, helping professional and financial services firms enhance networking initiatives like business development, executive recruiting, and market connections.”

“We are excited to partner with Intapp to bring enriched executive data to professionals in the DealCloud platform. Our joint capabilities will empower our clients’ workflows and save them time, as well as accelerate the identification of actionable connections and key decision-makers to expand their source networks," said Maxwell Pamphile, Director of Partnerships at Altrata.

About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,250 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About BoardEx
BoardEx is a part of Altrata and the leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions. We work with premier organizations across the academic, corporate, executive search, private equity, legal, and financial and professional services industries. Founded in 1999, organizations trust BoardEx to identify, qualify, and map connection paths to more than 2.2 million organizations and the 1.7 million people who lead them to enhance business development strategy, talent management, and alumni relations efforts, as well as to conduct data-driven research and analysis.

Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X. Together, we provide data and intelligence on the most impactful people to our clients’ success.

Learn more at boardex.com.

