Clean+Harbors%2C+Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 9:40 a.m. ET



Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET



Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcasts of the presentations from these conferences, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005066/en/