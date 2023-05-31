Nuvei partners with Wonderful Copenhagen

56 minutes ago
Nuvei technology is optimizing payments for The Official Copenhagen City Card

MONTREAL and COPENHAGEN, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today it has partnered with Wonderful Copenhagen, the non-profit tourism organisation of the Capital Region of Denmark, to power comprehensive payment services for The Official Copenhagen City Card.

The partnership will enable the optimization of payments for both web and app bookings, allowing users who purchase The Official Copenhagen City Card to enjoy a seamless and efficient payment experience. Wonderful Copenhagen is utilizing Nuvei’s global acquiring reach and unmatched access to over 600 local payment methods to enable its customers in countries across the world to make payments the way they prefer. In addition to enabling traditional online card-based payments for all the major card schemes, Nuvei will enable Wonderful Copenhagen customers to use MobilePay, a popular mobile payment app in Denmark.

Nuvei CEO and Chair Philip Fayer commented on the announcement: ”We are excited to partner with Wonderful Copenhagen and provide payment services for The Official Copenhagen City Card. Our mission is to enable online businesses to connect with a global customer base through payments.”

The Official Copenhagen City Card offers two options: the Copenhagen Card – Discover and the Copenhagen Card – Hop. The Discover card provides access to over 80 attractions, and free public transportation in Copenhagen. The Hop card offers access to over 40 attractions in the city, and free use of Stromma’s Hop-on-Hop-off busses.

About Wonderful Copenhagen

Wonderful Copenhagen is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Copenhagen as a destination for tourism and business. The organization works closely with local partners and stakeholders to ensure that visitors to Copenhagen have a positive and memorable experience.

For more information, visit https://www.wonderfulcopenhagen.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

