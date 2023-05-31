AGCO+Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today plans to transform its Jackson, MN, customer facility into the home of its Fendt® brand in North America. Upon its grand opening in early 2024, a new customer experience center, called the Fendt+Lodge, will become the brand’s center for customer visits, launch events, dealer meetings, factory tours, and corporate gatherings. Fendt’s Rogator® applicator and track tractors, as well as other AGCO machinery, are currently manufactured in the Jackson facility’s manufacturing component.

“Fendt is intensely focused on customer experience excellence,” said Joe DiPietro, VP of Fendt NA. “The Fendt Lodge will provide an unparalleled opportunity for our customers, dealers, and team members to come together, learn from each other, and ensure that our solutions exceed their needs. It underscores Fendt’s strong commitment to North American farmers and the Jackson community itself, where Fendt machines roll off the line every day.”

Plans for the Fendt Lodge are still being finalized, but the vast center will occupy approximately 16,000 square feet. It is designed to be a home away from home for North American farmers and styled appropriately for one of agriculture’s most exciting and cutting-edge brands. Amenities will include a hands-on history center, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, sweeping views of the factory’s assembly line, and even a coffee bar and gift shop. Though the lodge will host frequent customer, dealer, and corporate gatherings, it will also be open to the public for visitor tours.

Fendt has grown rapidly in North America, with dealership locations opening throughout the US and Canada, swiftly increasing sales, and strong brand affinity among farmers of all sizes and types. The brand offers a complete lineup of farming solutions, including tractors, planters, combines, and applicators, that frequently win the industry’s top awards for innovation and engineering excellence.

“The opening of this new customer center aligns perfectly with our ‘Grow Bold’ theme,” said DiPietro. “Fendt offers farming’s most innovative and impressive solutions, and the Fendt Lodge will provide visitors with the same experience. We’re excited to welcome farmers home to the Fendt Lodge.”

