SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) ( WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, this week revealed the unusual shopping habits of its consumers in France. From the weird and wacky to the everyday essentials, French buyers have been stocking up on home decor, grooming gear, summer fashion essentials, electronics as well as goods to fill their craft cupboards.



Some of the most popular items bought on Wish in France within the last 2 months1 include:

Wish returned to app stores and search engines in France on March 14, 2023. Since then, consumers in France have been quick off the mark to shop the latest trends, snap up a great deal, or search out their favorite niche items.

“Wish has something for everyone, and our French consumers are no exception. What we’ve seen through their recent purchasing habits is that they not only come to us for everyday useful items such as homeware and electronic gadgets, but also like to treat themselves to top trending items including fashion and apparel,” said Alan Small, Director of Business Development, EMEA at Wish.

In recent months, Wish has made many positive improvements to the platform:

Improved the shipping experience by introducing flat rate shipping on eligible orders and bringing the average delivery time down to 15 days in all major markets.

by introducing flat rate shipping on eligible orders and bringing the average delivery time down to 15 days in all major markets. Made the shopping experience more inspiring and engaging by redesigning the homepage and user interface, introducing shoppable videos and rolling out a new brand.

by redesigning the homepage and user interface, introducing shoppable videos and rolling out a new brand. Continued to work with our merchants to further improve the range of products listed on the platform by becoming an Invite Only marketplace, onboarding more European merchants and establishing a Wish Standards programme which rewards positive behaviors from merchants through better exposure within the app, preferential fees, etc.



Over the next few weeks, Wish will be dialing up its marketing activity in France in a bid to make consumers aware of all the improvements made to the shopping experience. The marketing campaign will include social media and digital ads, influencer and content marketing, as well as direct mail.

Wish introduced flat rate shipping to each of its key markets in February 2023. In France, the 3.49 € flat rate shipping fee is applied to all eligible items2 over 10 €, at no additional cost to merchants.

“We’re thrilled to be back in France and to showcase all the improvements we’ve made to the shopping experience on Wish,” concluded Mr. Small.

To learn more about Wish, download the app or visit www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

Media contact:

Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

[email protected]

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook; priorities; strategic direction; consumer experience and future trends; shipping logistics including flat-rate shipping; marketing and promotional campaigns including related timelines; expectations related to merchant relationships; product quality and range of listings; business operations; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

_______________________________

1 Items bought on Wish in France between 14 March 2023 - 13 May 2023.

2 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.