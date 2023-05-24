Azenta Announces Collaboration with the Lupus Research Alliance to Support the Advancement of Lupus Research and Drug Discovery

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2023

Azenta has been Selected by the Lupus Research Alliance as its Sample Management Services Provider and Partner in Supporting the Development of the Patient Registry Component of the Lupus Nexus

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced it has been selected by the Lupus Research Alliance and its clinical research affiliate Lupus Therapeutics to support the development of the patient registry component of the Lupus Nexus, which aims to advance and accelerate lupus research and drug discovery through information exchange capabilities. Azenta will serve as the exclusive sample management services provider including collection kit design, lab services, logistics, and biorepository storage for this transformational project.

The Lupus Nexus is a state-of-the-art, patient-centric, collaborative research resource for lupus that will be a source of highly curated clinical data, patient reported data, biological samples, and raw analyzed data. Azenta will support the collection, annotation, and storage of prospective and longitudinal study specimens. These specimens will be collected through the Lupus Landmark Study, the largest prospective observational study in lupus to date, aimed to prospectively recruit and longitudinally follow 3,500 adults diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Recruitment in the study is set to start in 2023 and will be conducted through Lupus Therapeutics' Lupus Clinical Investigators Network sites.

"Azenta is proud to partner with the Lupus Research Alliance to support the development of Lupus Nexus and to provide means to store biospecimens and data to further ongoing and future research on systemic lupus erythematosus," stated Kathi Shea, Vice President, Repository and Innovation at Azenta. "This ambitious, collaborative initiative set out by the Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics has the potential to transform lupus patient care and we are honored to have such a pivotal role in the project."

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]

Azenta_Logo_v3.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE09330&sd=2023-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-announces-collaboration-with-the-lupus-research-alliance-to-support-the-advancement-of-lupus-research-and-drug-discovery-301833148.html

SOURCE Azenta

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE09330&Transmission_Id=202305240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE09330&DateId=20230524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.