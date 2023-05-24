Enapter AG unveils the world's first megawatt-class AEM electrolyser

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAERBECK, Germany, May 24, 2023

SAERBECK, Germany, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) today unveiled to the public the AEM Multicore – the world's first megawatt-class AEM electrolyser for the production of green hydrogen. The megawatt electrolyser was officially unveiled in the presence of Mona Neubaur, Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy and Deputy Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia. With the AEM Multicore, Enapter ushers in a new era in environmentally friendly solutions for the decarbonisation of industry and the economy – and reaches an important milestone in its corporate history.

AEM_Multicore_Inauguration_Day.jpg

The AEM Multicore is a cost-effective alternative to conventional megawatt-class electrolysers. It features 420 core modules – so-called "AEM stacks". These are combined into a total system that can produce around 450 kilogrammes of green hydrogen per day with a purity of 99.999 per cent. By scaling up many small units into one large system, Enapter can significantly reduce the cost of green hydrogen. Enapter is already experiencing very good demand for the AEM Multicore. Orders have already been received from Europe, Asia and North America. 2023 will see Enapter focus on the construction of the first commercial AEM Multicore systems, while pre-series maturity is expected to be reached from 2024. In the medium term, the megawatt electrolyser will be produced in series at the Enapter Campus in the German climate community of Saerbeck, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Facilities for production, research and development as well as administration are being set up on the Enapter Campus, which covers more than 80,000 square metres. The research and development team has already started operations on site. Energy supply for the Enapter Campus, including all future production facilities, is covered entirely by renewable energy. To achieve complete energy self-sufficiency independent of the grid, photovoltaic systems will be used on the Enapter Campus, as well as green electricity from solar, wind and biomass plants at the nearby Saerbeck Bioenergiepark. The waste heat from the biogas plants at the Bioenergiepark will, among other things, support the heating of the buildings on the Enapter Campus.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "We are very pleased to present our AEM Multicore to the public today. With the Multicore production on the Enapter Campus, we are taking a giant step towards circular production as well as cost optimisation of electrolysers. With our AEM technology, we will make hydrogen cheaper than fossil fuels in the next few years. The demand for our products is enormous: We are already the world's largest producer of electrolysers in terms of unit numbers. We are confident about our further development and look forward to helping shape a green future."

Mona Neubaur, Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia: "Green hydrogen is a key element for the energy transition. The presentation of the AEM megawatt electrolyser is an important milestone on the way to a green and sustainable hydrogen economy. We are pleased that we were able to convince the company Enapter of North Rhine-Westphalia as a location, among other things through our state innovation funding. With this technology development, we underline our goal of bringing climate protection and industrial policy together in North Rhine-Westphalia and becoming the first climate-neutral industrial region in Europe."

Find more information in our press kit.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

Website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enapter.com%3Cbr%3ETwitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FEnapter%3Cbr%3ELinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fenapter%3Cbr%3EFacebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fenapterenergystorage%3Cbr%3EInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/

General press contact:
Enapter Public Relations
Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084343/AEM_Multicore_Inauguration_Day.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755651/Enapter_logo.jpg

Enapter_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN09684&sd=2023-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enapter-ag-unveils-the-worlds-first-megawatt-class-aem-electrolyser-301833413.html

SOURCE Enapter AG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN09684&Transmission_Id=202305240823PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN09684&DateId=20230524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.