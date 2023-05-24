Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 7, 2023

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FELTHAM, England, May 24, 2023

FELTHAM, England, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference to be held in Paris on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (10:30 a.m. ET).

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY09403&sd=2023-05-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-the-deutsche-bank-dbaccess-global-consumer-conference-on-june-7-2023-301832927.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09403&Transmission_Id=202305240830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09403&DateId=20230524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.