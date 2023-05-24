PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (f/k/a New Providence Acquisition Corp.) (NASDAQ: ASTS).

The Gross Law Firm has commenced an investigation into the fairness of ASTS' 2021 de-SPAC merger. The ASTS de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.

