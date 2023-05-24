PR Newswire

Dalmore Group's deals have exceeded $9B since 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holding Corp (OTC: ONSS), a wellness and biotech focused holding company, announced the launch of a Regulation A+ financing round. This follows an agreement with Dalmore Group in 2022.

Reg A+ provides a streamlined process for companies to raise up to $75 million annually from the public. In aligning with Dalmore Group, Onassis looks to leverage the investment bank's prowess in capital raising through Regulations A+, CF, and D. Since 2021, Dalmore has on-boarded over 230 Reg A+ issuers, establishing itself as a leader in Reg A+ financing services.

With over 16 years of experience and deep relationships in multiple financial markets, Dalmore provides strategic partnerships with experts in marketing and PR, syndication partnerships with several Reg A+ marketplace platform distribution partners, and secondary trading solutions for their Reg A+ issuers.

About Onassis Holdings Corp

Onassis Holdings Corp is a wellness and biotech holding company, specializing in healthcare, technology, and the distribution of nutraceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from historical or future results. "Believes," "should," "intends," "will," or "plans" are considered uncertain and forward-looking statements.

