Black Knight's First Look: Early-Stage Mortgage Delinquencies Rise on Calendar Effect; Prepayments Slow as Spring Homebuying Season Falters on High Rates, Low Inventory

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023

  • The national delinquency rate spiked 13% higher in April from March's record low, with the month ending on a Sunday impacting the processing of payments made on the last calendar day of the month
  • Early-stage delinquencies (borrowers 30 days late) bore the brunt of the rise, increasing by 200K (+25%) which matches the impact of previous similar calendar-related events
  • Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) continued to improve nationally, with the number of such loans shrinking in 45 states (90%) plus the District of Columbia in April
  • Foreclosure starts fell 23% to 25K for the month – the lowest since September 2022 – and 45% below April 2019's pre-pandemic level
  • Foreclosure actions were started on 4.9% of serious delinquencies in April, down slightly from March and still more than four percentage points below the monthly average prior to the pandemic
  • Active foreclosure inventory declined by 6K in the month, and is down 60K or 21% from March 2020
  • March saw 6,400 foreclosure sales (completions) nationally, down 14% from the month prior
  • Prepayment activity (SMM) fell to 0.44% – giving back some of the previous month's gain and suggesting the spring homebuying season is faltering on high rates and low inventory – remaining 59% off last April's levels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at April 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.31%
Month-over-month change: 13.32%
Year-over-year change: 2.11%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.44%
Month-over-month change: -2.60%
Year-over-year change: 4.90%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 25,000
Month-over-month change: -22.81%
Year-over-year change: -32.16%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.44%
Month-over-month change: -12.56%
Year-over-year change: -58.63%

Foreclosure sales: 6,400
Month-over-month change: -13.99%
Year-over-year change: 14.33%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,746,000
Month-over-month change: 207,000
Year-over-year change: 61,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 502,000
Month-over-month change: -10,000
Year-over-year change: -251,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 234,000
Month-over-month change: -6,000
Year-over-year change: 14,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,980,000
Month-over-month change: 201,000
Year-over-year change: 75,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 7.61%
Louisiana: 7.24%
Alabama: 5.70%
West Virginia 5.14%
Pennsylvania: 5.05%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Oregon: 2.22%
Montana: 2.19%
Idaho: 2.16%
Washington: 2.04%
Colorado: 2.02%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 2.23%
Louisiana: 1.91%
Alabama: 1.59%
Arkansas: 1.39%
Georgia: 1.28%

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
Alaska: -17.61%
Vermont: -14.42%
Connecticut: -10.33%
Hawaii: -9.21%
New York: -8.46%

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
Idaho: 19.05%
South Dakota: 13.84%
Utah: 13.52%
Arizona: 11.47%
Michigan: 10.01%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  1. Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  2. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by June 5, 2023.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected].

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serving their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com/.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL08879&sd=2023-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knights-first-look-early-stage-mortgage-delinquencies-rise-on-calendar-effect-prepayments-slow-as-spring-homebuying-season-falters-on-high-rates-low-inventory-301833165.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL08879&Transmission_Id=202305240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL08879&DateId=20230524

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.