Helios+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced that Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer and/or Tricia Fulton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Tania Almond Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication will participate in two upcoming investor conferences including the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference and the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. Both conferences are being held in Boston, Massachusetts.

Investor Conference Details:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference: Management will host one-on-one meetings on May 31, 2023.

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference: Management will host one-on-one meetings on June 7, 2023 and webcast a fireside chat at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live audio webcast of the event will be available at Helios+Investor+Relations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

