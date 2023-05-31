C3 Generative AI Now Publicly Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced today that the C3+Generative+AI+Product+Suite is now available as a+public+offering+on+Google+Cloud+Marketplace. Any purchases made through Google Cloud Marketplace are easily tracked and can count towards a customer’s committed spending with Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace provides their customers with the ability to seamlessly purchase and access products from Google Cloud’s partners. With C3 Generative AI joining the rest of C3 AI’s products on Marketplace, the procurement and onboarding process is further streamlined to allow customers to access C3 AI and Google Cloud’s combined expertise in just a few clicks.

“Since we announced C3 Generative AI, we’ve had intense interest from current customers and prospects to get these capabilities deployed and in use across their systems,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Enterprises are looking for ways to locate and retrieve relevant information from their diverse, often siloed systems. C3 Generative AI provides a transformative human-computer interaction model that helps users at the largest organizations rapidly get access to the right information and take concrete action.”

The C3 Generative AI Product Suite enables users to ask complex questions about their data and get answers through a simple user interface that everyone across the organization knows how to use. C3 Generative AI is offered as both a standalone application and also packaged as part of existing C3 AI applications such as C3 AI Readiness, C3 AI ESG, and C3 AI Supply Network Risk. Users can easily interact with complex applications to find relevant information and also take appropriate actions.

Customers can now view and purchase all C3 AI products on Google Cloud Marketplace by simply searching and transacting on the platform itself. Marketplace allows interested parties to standardize multiple purchasing functions into a single step, including negotiation and deployment.

“Purchasing the C3 AI Pilot through Google Cloud Marketplace was such a quick and easy process compared to the typical journey of securing enterprise software, which is usually drawn out and complicated,” said Honorio Padrón, CTO at Pantaleon, one of the largest sugar producers in Central America.

Together, C3 AI and Google Cloud have already conducted several transactions through Google Cloud Marketplace, including a large industrial agricultural company, a leading financial technology company, and a global manufacturing company.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

