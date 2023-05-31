Qualtrics Announces General Availability of New Frontline Care Solutions

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, announced the general+availability of three new contact center innovations: Qualtrics Real-Time Agent Assist (RTAA), Automated Call Summaries (ACS), and Frontline Team Assist. These new solutions will empower organizations to create future-proofed operating models for customer care.

Real-Time Agent Assist uses AI and machine learning to analyze customer needs and emotions, then deliver real-time coaching so contact center agents can take the best next step for customers.

Automated Call Summaries drastically reduces manual work for contact center agents by instantly creating a comprehensive summary after each customer call. In seconds, agents can see how long the call lasted, why the customer called, as well as a recap of how the agent responded, and any offers that were provided to remedy the customer's issue.

Frontline Team Assist enables managers to easily review agent performance and provide targeted, meaningful coaching to keep them engaged and effective. The solution leverages service quality evaluations and uses Qualtrics AI and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to surface key insights on their performance and service quality.

Frontline Team Assist provides access to Qualtrics Frontline Agent Coaching, an easy-to-use self-coaching solution that puts personalized insights in agents’ hands, provides positive reinforcement from customers, and empowers them to identify opportunities for improvement to drive their own development.

Learn more about Qualtrics solutions+for+the+contact+center.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005292/en/

