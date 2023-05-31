BuzzFeed, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, today announced the launch of a new online storefront for BuzzFeed’s wellness brand Goodful. The commerce initiative unveiled a premium online shopping experience with curated products by BuzzFeed & Goodful tastemakers, on a new white label site powered by Verishop. With Verishop’s assortment of independent brands from female founders and under-represented communities, to clean and sustainable goods, this curated selection is a perfect fit for the Goodful store.

BuzzFeed is bridging the online Goodful storefront with a Creator Collective, a group of hand-picked wellness creators to drive relatable, lifestyle content and curated products directly to consumers on social platforms (TikTok, Instagram & Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts). Creator content will include wellness tricks, sustainability tips, eco-challenges, satisfying and relaxing content, top-down recipe videos, home decor and uplifting messages.

BuzzFeed is doubling down on creator partnerships to enhance the online shopping experience, build trust with consumers, and ultimately drive purchases for retailers. As a top publisher driving revenue for retailers, BuzzFeed has a history of affiliate partnerships with retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, Macy's, and Etsy, along with smaller businesses and emerging marketplaces.

The Goodful storefront, combined with the extensive reach and influence of the Creator Collective, will capture the new ways consumers build trust, discover products and enact purchases. The launch reaffirms BuzzFeed as a leader in commerce and affiliate marketing, while also marking the first white label site offering by Verishop.

With Verishop, BuzzFeed is able to harness the best-in-class technology, universal one-stop checkout, and exceptional customer service offered to online shoppers by Verishop.

Verishop quickly found success in the retail industry, after launching in June 2019 and swiftly fostering a community of independent and emerging brands. With over $1.8 billion in inventory and more than 5,000 brands, Verishop is one of the largest aggregators of emerging brands.

Founded by Imran Khan, former Chief Strategy Officer of Snap Inc., and Cate Khan, former SVP at Amazon, Verishop has invested in cutting-edge technology to enhance the shopping experience and offer business solutions to brand partners. Verishop provides these partners with a wide range of benefits, including access to affiliate networks such as WhoWhatWear and E!, shoppable native ads through their partnership with NBC, and exclusive discounts from providers like FedEx, Netsuite, Shippo, and more. Moreover, Verishop's AI-powered software solutions offer valuable insights on product performance in real time, ensuring brands can optimize their strategies.

BuzzFeed’s Goodful Creator Collective:

About Verishop

Verishop is a revolutionary retail platform that goes beyond traditional e-commerce. Founded in 2018, Verishop empowers independent and emerging brands providing them with an entire support system and business solutions to enhance their profitability and efficiency. With its cutting-edge technology and expansive inventory, Verishop offers a curated shopping experience while addressing the unique needs of both small businesses and established corporations. Verishop is dedicated to fostering a community of brands that resonates with shoppers seeking authenticity and innovation.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005308/en/