CME Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CME Federal Credit Union (CME), a credit union serving first responders and members across Central Ohio, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to more members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005334/en/

“As a credit union dedicated to the financial health of our first responders and communities across Central Ohio, CME is constantly seeking innovative ways to grow and serve more members,” said Kayla Selhorst, SVP & Chief Operations Officer for CME Federal Credit Union. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, CME is able to reach and offer a personal loan to a larger set of creditworthy members across our field of membership.”

CME Federal Credit Union became an Upstart lending partner in February 2022 to be on the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet CME’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a CME-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are excited to partner with CME to provide them a new way to help more first responders and Central Ohioan members,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “Through an all-digital lending experience powered by AI, more qualifying, creditworthy members will now be able to get a personal loan from CME."

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch+this+video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates across races, ages, and genders, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About CME Federal Credit Union

CME Federal Credit Union was established in 1935, serving City of Columbus Firefighters and Police Officers. A lot has changed since we first opened our doors. But our commitment to the financial futures of our members is as strong as the day we started. And today, we’re proud to extend that commitment to everyone who lives, works and worships in Central Ohio. For more information, call 888-224-3108 or visit https%3A%2F%2Fcmefcu.org.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230524005334r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005334/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.