CME Federal Credit Union (CME), a credit union serving first responders and members across Central Ohio, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to more members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005334/en/

“As a credit union dedicated to the financial health of our first responders and communities across Central Ohio, CME is constantly seeking innovative ways to grow and serve more members,” said Kayla Selhorst, SVP & Chief Operations Officer for CME Federal Credit Union. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, CME is able to reach and offer a personal loan to a larger set of creditworthy members across our field of membership.”

CME Federal Credit Union became an Upstart lending partner in February 2022 to be on the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet CME’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a CME-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are excited to partner with CME to provide them a new way to help more first responders and Central Ohioan members,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “Through an all-digital lending experience powered by AI, more qualifying, creditworthy members will now be able to get a personal loan from CME."

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch+this+video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates across races, ages, and genders, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About CME Federal Credit Union

CME Federal Credit Union was established in 1935, serving City of Columbus Firefighters and Police Officers. A lot has changed since we first opened our doors. But our commitment to the financial futures of our members is as strong as the day we started. And today, we’re proud to extend that commitment to everyone who lives, works and worships in Central Ohio. For more information, call 888-224-3108 or visit https%3A%2F%2Fcmefcu.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005334/en/