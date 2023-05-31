JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog+Software+Supply+Chain+Platform, today released the findings of a Forrester+Consulting+Total+Economic+Impact™(TEI) study, revealing that a composite JFrog customer could achieve a 393% return on investment (ROI) over three years, with potential payback of approximately $20M in less than six months.1 The Forrester study examines the potential overall economic impact of using the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, by creating a composite organization based on a combination of four different JFrog enterprise customers in leading organizations across the financial services, health insurance, and semiconductor industries.

"Nearly everything today runs on software – from our cars and computers to home appliances and mobile devices – effectively making software the critical infrastructure of our daily lives,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, JFrog. “For this reason, JFrog is committed to helping organizations make Software Supply Chain automation and security an integral part of the development cycle so they can reduce time spent on code redesign or vulnerability remediation, accelerate application delivery, and achieve their business and customer satisfaction goals quickly and efficiently."

The growing demand for faster delivery of software services and applications to help businesses better serve customers and gain a competitive advantage has made DevOps and DevSecOps key drivers of notable business outcomes. The JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform empowers DevOps organizations to curate, secure and manage the building blocks required to deliver mission-critical applications at scale on-prem, in the cloud or across multiple clouds.

The cross-industry interviewees for the study detailed how – prior to JFrog – their organizations used a wide array of siloed point solutions that led to high spend associated with identifying and mitigating development problems plus labor-intensive tasks like researching open-source libraries and managing developer support requests.

The Forrester study showed the composite JFrog customer over a three-year period experienced:

Accelerated software delivery with reduced build wait times, worth $13.5 million . JFrog eliminates wait times for developer builds, giving developers back more productive time within the composite organization.

. JFrog eliminates wait times for developer builds, giving developers back more productive time within the composite organization. Increased operational efficiency from automated vulnerability and compliance workflows on open-source software, worth $6.7 million. JFrog provides automation that helps streamline the process of exhaustively researching open-source libraries, saving developers hours of research and ensuring that enterprise governance and best practices are followed.

JFrog provides automation that helps streamline the process of exhaustively researching open-source libraries, saving developers hours of research and ensuring that enterprise governance and best practices are followed. Increased productivity with DevSecOps collaboration, worth $3.4 million . The JFrog Platform helps automate rules for source code, a previously manual and labor-intensive process prone to error and extremely costly to scale. Doing so can help organizations free up developers’ time spent on mundane tasks so they can focus on higher-caliber projects, an outcome valued at $3.4 million over three years. Forrester’s study also showed Artifactory was able to significantly reduce the number of platform team support calls over three years, valued at $537K.

. The JFrog Platform helps automate rules for source code, a previously manual and labor-intensive process prone to error and extremely costly to scale. Doing so can help organizations free up developers’ time spent on mundane tasks so they can focus on higher-caliber projects, an outcome valued at $3.4 million over three years. Forrester’s study also showed Artifactory was able to significantly reduce the number of platform team support calls over three years, valued at $537K. Reduced number of cloud engineer effort required to manage infrastructure, worth $1.2 million. Using the SaaS version of the JFrog Platform, the composite organization shifts the burden of managing a very large open-source repository and database to the cloud, eliminating the need for extra cloud engineers or maintenance of expensive infrastructure.

For full findings on the Total Economic Impact™ of the JFrog Platform, download the full+study.

1NOTE: ROI is measured in terms of how much the composite customer earns back holistically over a certain time frame vs. payback is how quickly the composite customer recovers their initial monetary investment.

