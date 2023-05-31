The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. Additionally, Alkaline88® will serve as the official water sponsor of the event. The prestigious event is expected to feature 150+ companies and host hundreds of investors, analysts, and other professionals.

As the official water sponsor, Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® will be available throughout the premises for all attendees, ensuring everyone stays hydrated during this important Micro-Cap conference.

Frank Chessman will be meeting face-to-face with analysts and investors for the first time since his ascension to President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. The event takes place in the days leading up to the Company’s filing of its Form 10-K and accompanying report on its full year fiscal 2023 results, in which it will disclose the latest progress on its Pathway to Profitability.

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule their 1-on-1 meetings with Mr. Chessman by registering for the event here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meetmax.com%2Fsched%2Fevent_94613%2Fconference_home.html

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To present or register, please get in touch with [email protected].

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

