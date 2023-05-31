TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced it has been named a 2023 honoree of The+Civic+50 by Points of Light and the Telecommunications Sector Leader. The Civic 50 honors the most community-minded companies in the United States. 2023 marks TEGNA’s fourth consecutive year on the list, and the third year as Telecommunications Sector Leader.

“Our local stations remain dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities, establishing multiyear collaborations with local nonprofit organizations to tackle crucial community issues,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “From promoting education and sustainability to combating hunger and supporting mental health, our colleagues exemplify our mission to serve the greater good and uplift our communities.”

Today, the TEGNA Foundation also announced it has awarded 144 Community+Grants in 35 local markets in partnership with its stations. A summary of 2023 TEGNA Foundation Community Grants to date is available here.

The majority of Round 1 TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the following UN Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) areas: 51% Good Health & Well-being; 28% Quality Education; 11% Zero Hunger; 5% No Poverty; and 5% Decent Work & Economic Growth. Within these categories, several causes stand out as areas particularly significant to the communities where TEGNA does business, including:

KUSA (Denver): Nine grants supporting at-risk youth, including educational programs, equine therapy, and emergency food assistance.

WTIC (Hartford): Seven grants, including a grant to Hartford Interval House to support programs dedicated to ending domestic violence.

WGRZ (Buffalo): Three grants supporting youth and children in need, providing support to Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo, Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation of Variety Club of Buffalo, and Kids Escaping Drugs.

WTHR (Indianapolis): Three grants supporting equity in healthcare and emergency support services for those in need, including a grant to Pink-4-Ever aimed at eliminating breast cancer care disparities for Black women.

TEGNA Community Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. Stations also amplify the impact of the TEGNA Foundation’s charitable contributions through reporting and employee volunteerism.

The TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors also approved 18 additional Foundation Grants:

Nine Media Grants that support education and training for the next generation of diverse journalists at the following organizations: Asian+American+Journalists+Association+%28AAJA%29, Investigative+Reporters+%26amp%3B+Editors%2C+Inc.+%28IRE%29, National+Association+of+Black+Journalists+%28NABJ%29, National+Association+of+Hispanic+Journalists+%28NAHJ%29, Native+American+Journalists+Association+%28NAJA%29, NLGJA%3A+The+Association+of+LGBTQ+Journalists, Online+News+Association+%28ONA%29, Poynter+Institute+For+Media+Studies%2C+Inc. and Radio+Television+Digital+News+Foundation.

Nine DE&I Grants were made in response to the TEGNA employee-led DE&I Grant Committee’s call for proposals supporting efforts in Environmental Justice in the communities we serve. Grants were made to: American+River+Parkway+Foundation, Beaver+Watershed+Alliance, Binghampton+Development+Corporation, Cleveland+Lead+Advocates+for+Safe+Housing%2C Coastal+Bend+Bays+%26amp%3B+Estuaries+Program, Friends+of+the+Conservatory, Missouri+Coalition+for+the+Environment, SEEED, and Western+Reserve+Land+Conservancy.

“We are proud to announce the recommendations made by our DE&I Grant Committee, comprising nine grants aimed at promoting Environmental Justice,” said Grady Tripp, chief diversity officer, TEGNA. “These grants encompass diverse programs, such as interactive STEM education, the preservation of watersheds, city-wide reforestation initiatives, and efforts targeting lead reduction in households. Through these grants, we are actively contributing to fostering equity and ensuring every individual’s access to a safe and sustainable environment.”

More information about TEGNA’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and reporting can be found in the social responsibility section of TEGNA%26rsquo%3Bs+website, including our 2022 Key Highlights. To learn more and/or apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, visit TEGNAfoundation.org.

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit TEGNAfoundation.org.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

