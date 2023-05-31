Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Manish Sarin, Sprinklr’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the following event:

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Presenter: Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer, Sprinklr

Date: June 6, 2023

Location: The InterContinental Boston

Time: 10:55am ET

Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The live webcast will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Sprinklr website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sprinklr.com%2Fevents-presentations%2Fir-calendar and archived on the Sprinklr site for a period of 90 days.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005603/en/