SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023

Supermicro CEO Delivers Keynote Address on the Latest System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Green AI and Sustainability

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2023 (COMPUTEX 2023), Supermicro's president and CEO Charles Liang will deliver a Computex CEO Keynote on the latest technology and system innovations supporting varied dynamic markets. Mr. Liang will talk about and showcase the latest technological developments and opportunities propelling the growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as highlight strategies for deploying Total IT Solutions with a focus on green computing and sustainability.

Supermicro's booth will highlight the latest servers supporting Intel's 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, and the new generation of NVIDIA H100 GPU Accelerators.

To learn more about Supermicro's presence at Computex 2023, please visit: https://learn-more.supermicro.com/computex

What: Supermicro Keynote Address with Charles Liang:

Where: Room 701, 7F, Hall 2, Nangang Exhibition Center (or online)

When: June 1, 2023, (Thursday) (GMT+8) 1:30 PM2:30 PM

What: Forum Presentation with Mory Lin – Redefined Performance at The Edge Computing for AIoT and Telecom Open RAN Modern Workload Optimization

Where: 1F, Hall 2, Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei

When: May 31, 2023 (Wednesday) (GMT+8) 2:30 PM4:00 PM

What: Supermicro Booth

Where: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F Booth M0320

When: May 30, 2023, thru June 2, 2023

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

