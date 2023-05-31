Parade+Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, announces the availability of the PS8833 USB4/TBT4/DP 2.1 retimer and PS8836 USB 3.2/DP 2.1 retimer for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals.

PS8833 features full capabilities of USB4®, DisplayPort 2.1™ and Thunderbolt™ 4.0 with 50% reduction in power consumption. Its pin compatibility with PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer currently shipping in customer systems, greatly simplifies OEM design for product longevity. PS8836 offers USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 with DP 2.1 and is pin compatible with PS8833. The PS8833 / PS8836 pin compatible solutions allow OEMs to easily offer a full range of USB4 and USB 3.2 product offerings.

The PS8833 is fully compliant with USB-IF USB4 specification supporting up to Gen 3x2 (2x 20Gbps) or 40Gbps with alt mode support for TBT4 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps) and DP 2.1 up to UHBR20. PS8836 supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 and DP 2.1 alt mode up to UHBR20 over USB-C.

PS8833 and PS8836 feature very low power consumption for standby and low power states, greatly extending the battery life of mobile devices.

“PS8833 and PS8836 enable DP 2.1 and allow for common PCB design for USB4 and USB 3.2 products,” says Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “OEMs can save significant development time and upgrade costs.”

Availability

PS8833 is sampling now and PS8836 sampling in June. PS8833 is available in 6x6mm 105-ball BGA and 4.7x8.0mm 62-pin QFN packages. PS8836 comes in a 4.7x8.0mm 62-pin QFN package.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei+Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

