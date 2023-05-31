Insperity%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human+resources+and+business+performance+solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly regular cash dividend from $0.52 to $0.57 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 22, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of June 8, 2023.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.insperity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005073/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership