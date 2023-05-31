Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced that HCX+Technology+Partners, a Philippines-based digital business solutions provider under the Asticom Group of Companies, has selected Rimini Support™ services for its 60,000 Oracle PeopleSoft software licenses.

HCX Technology Partners chose Rimini Support™ to solve complex cases, optimize IT resources, achieve cost savings, and enable innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)

HCX Partners with Rimini Street to Overcome Challenges and Empower its Future

HCX specializes in Oracle PeopleSoft implementation for leading companies in the Philippines, covering a broad spectrum of industry clients from banking, telecommunications, ecommerce and real estate. Over the past decade, HCX has expanded its solutions offerings to include a wider range of implementation, managed integration and training services for a multitude of software such as Salesforce, Sprinklr, and DocuSign.

In 2020, HCX conducted an evaluation project to address IT talent resourcing challenges. The project identified areas of improvement, which included:

Optimizing annual software support maintenance fees for its 60,000 Oracle PeopleSoft licenses

Enhancing support for customizations, which allowed HCX to address client issues more efficiently

Streamlining IT resources by reducing the need to hire additional staff to address Oracle software issues

Enabling the HCX IT team to focus on innovation and strategic, future-focused developmental projects

Criselda de Jesus, department head of HCM & CRM Solutions at HCX, stated, "We were searching for a partner who could provide us with comprehensive support services to address our broader needs and optimize costs. We found the perfect solution with Rimini Street, which has not only helped us save on our budget, but also provided us with exceptional value."

"We are thrilled to have selected Rimini Support™ services for our 60,000 Oracle PeopleSoft software licenses. It has allowed us to reallocate budget and IT resources towards innovation projects, which will enable us to expand our technology offerings to help many more businesses in the Philippines," said Froilan Rabatan, HCX managing director.

Rimini Street Improves HCX Operations and Empowers its Future

Since making the decision to switch their annual support to Rimini Street, HCX has benefitted from:

A named, dedicated Primary+Support+Engineer+%28PSE%29 with an average of 20 years of experience and access to the capabilities of hundreds of engineering teammates around the world

Faster+response+time+to+address+and+resolve+issues, with guaranteed 10-minute response time for critical issues

Support+for+customizations at the same level as vendor-delivered code

Significant reduction in annual support fees, joining the more+than+5%2C000+Rimini+Street+clients+who+have+saved+%247+billion+to+date

Improved quality of solutions, including root cause analysis

With the ability to reallocate budget and IT resources towards innovation projects to bolster its future, HCX is looking forward to adding technologies to their stack of offerings, including financial systems and mobile application development for self-service.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed+services, security, integration, observability, professional+services and Rimini+ONE%26trade%3B end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability, and growth.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; actions in response to any lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic, operational and financial impacts on our business; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 3, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved.

