Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is announcing a senior leadership change for its Latin America division.

Tatiana Kalman has been elected senior vice president and general manager, Latin America, effective June 1. Kalman joins Sylvamo from BASF, most recently serving as managing director and senior vice president, Business Unit Personal Care Europe.

“We welcome Tatiana to our company. She will help us continue building a better future for our employees, customers and investors,” said Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer.

Kalman succeeds Rodrigo Davoli, who was elected senior vice president and general manager, North America, earlier this month. Sylvamo also announced Greg Gibson, who currently leads North America, will retire March 1, 2024. Gibson has been elected senior vice president, Commercial Excellence.

These senior leaders will assist each other with transitions throughout the third quarter.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

