Topical Administration Capable of Delivering Metformin to Choroid, RPE, and Retina



Boca Raton, FL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. ( CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application was duly filed in the U.S. Receiving Office on May 22, 2023, claiming priority to U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/345,759, filed May 25, 2022.

“OPHTHALMIC FORMULATION CAPABLE OF DELIVERING METFORMIN TO CHOROID RPE AND RETINA”

The Application has been accorded International Application No.: PCT/US23/23094.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech currently has ongoing programs in three (3) different therapeutic areas: degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro oncology. The Company is now concentrating its energy and resources on its degenerative eye disease platform, based on a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The first therapeutic to be developed on this platform is a Metformin Reformulation targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease with the goal of being in the clinic in 2023 for a first in human trial of its metformin-based eye drop. The trial will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI.

