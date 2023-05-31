Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Files Patent on Ophthalmic Formulation

Topical Administration Capable of Delivering Metformin to Choroid, RPE, and Retina

Boca Raton, FL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. ( CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application was duly filed in the U.S. Receiving Office on May 22, 2023, claiming priority to U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/345,759, filed May 25, 2022.

“OPHTHALMIC FORMULATION CAPABLE OF DELIVERING METFORMIN TO CHOROID RPE AND RETINA”

The Application has been accorded International Application No.: PCT/US23/23094.

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech currently has ongoing programs in three (3) different therapeutic areas: degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro oncology. The Company is now concentrating its energy and resources on its degenerative eye disease platform, based on a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The first therapeutic to be developed on this platform is a Metformin Reformulation targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease with the goal of being in the clinic in 2023 for a first in human trial of its metformin-based eye drop. The trial will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Steve Chizzik
Investor Relations
Curative Biotech (

CUBT, Financial)
201-454-5845
[email protected]

