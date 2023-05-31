Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, recently announced The Civic 50 honorees of 2023, which included Caesars Entertainment for the ninth consecutive year. A report featuring key trends, benchmarking data and insights from the honorees was also released.

Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

“To continue to be recognized as a leader for corporate citizenship and social impact is an honor,” said Heather Rapp, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility. “At Caesars, we take our CSR initiatives very seriously; it drives how we do business and we strive to continue to improve on our goals year-over-year. To receive this recognition proves that we’re doing just that and we can’t wait to continue making progress.”

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment was recently recognized by USA Today for their inaugural award focusing on climate change and was named as one of America’s Climate Leaders for 2023. The Company was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023.

Caesars created the PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework to guide its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The framework contains priorities representing the Company's most important business impacts on people, the community and the environment. Caesars sets goals within each of these priorities to help strengthen its overall CSR impact and contribution.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com%2Fcorporate.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

