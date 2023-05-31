Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the addition of a new suite of supplier intelligence data and research to the ISG Executive Insights™ data analytics platform.

The new Supplier Intelligence module offers proprietary ISG data and insights on specific supplier capabilities, risks and rates, along with broader provider-focused market trends that allow enterprise users to better manage their supplier ecosystems.

“Supplier ecosystems are growing more complex as the number of partners and capabilities that need to work together to power the modern digital enterprise continues to expand,” said Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience. “Leveraging the proprietary data from our vast database of real-world sourcing transactions, we are now providing an easy way for every enterprise to fast-track their detailed intelligence gathering on technology and service providers to drive high-precision decision making.”

ISG Supplier Intelligence gives enterprises a full understanding of their suppliers’ business profiles, performance and risk levels, as well as a way to compare supplier pricing with current market rates, all in the context of broader market trends. The new module provides data in three layers:

Wider Sourcing Market – Market intelligence on the global IT and business services industry powered by the ISG Index™, the industry’s authoritative source on contracting activity and market trends, along with forward-looking thought leadership from ISG Events.

Individual Provider Capabilities – Insights derived from ISG Provider Lens™, the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. The research allows enterprises to evaluate current and future vendor relationships, and available market offerings.

Comprehensive Intelligence on Your Own Providers – Data specific to an enterprise’s current suppliers, including risk indicators, market positioning and location profiles, market rates for services by location and role, and proprietary ISG relationship research to improve the effectiveness and ROI of the enterprise’s sourcing ecosystem.

ISG’s supplier intelligence is derived from the firm’s market-leading data and decades of experience working with enterprise clients on more than 50 percent of all advised sourcing deals, with total contract value to date of more than $475 billion. ISG maintains a database of more than 180,000 sourcing contracts, 5,600 unique assessments and 1.3 million deliverables and obligations, and its research includes in-depth analyses of the broader sourcing market, trending technology developments, provider evaluations, and client experience and relationship data.

“Many of the world’s largest and most recognizable enterprises trust ISG data and research to make more informed sourcing decisions,” said Rekha Acharya, partner and leader, ISG Executive Insights. “The addition of supplier intelligence to the ISG Executive Insights platform provides up-to-the-minute, multi-dimensional views of each user’s provider ecosystem to drive long-term success.”

Additional information about the ISG Executive Insights for Supplier Intelligence module is available on this website.

Launched in January 2022, ISG+Executive+Insights enables users to manage complex supplier ecosystems by analyzing all their suppliers’ project performance, risk indicators and value delivery in one easy-to-use platform. Clients can customize the information delivered on the platform to meet their business objectives.

ISG Executive Insights is one of four SaaS-based platforms currently offered by ISG. Others include ISG+GovernX%26reg%3B, the firm’s supplier and risk management solution; ISG+Inform%26trade%3B, which allows users to benchmark their entire IT landscape, from cost to service quality and team productivity, and ISG+ProBenchmark%26reg%3B, which offers in-depth price benchmarks for IT, business and network services.

