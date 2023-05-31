SASKATOON, SK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") ( TSXV:ABA, Financial) is pleased to release geochemical assays from drillcore samples collected during its successful winter drilling program on the 100%-owned 23,977-hectare Key Lake South Uranium Project ("KLS"). The Company drilled a total of 11 holes (Figure 1) comprising 4,959 metres at the Mustang target area ("Mustang"), intersecting anomalous radioactivity in 8 holes (previously released), and assays confirm anomalous uranium intersections.

Assay Highlights

9 of the 11 drillholes intersected anomalous uranium over a cumulative total core length of 13.85 m.

KLS-23-004 intersected a total of 1.5 m of anomalous uranium, including 10 cm at 1260 ppm U.

KLS-23-006 intersected a total of 3.4 m of anomalous uranium, including 79 cm at 897 ppm U and 43 cm at 942 ppm U.

KLS-23-009 intersected a total of 2.4 m of anomalous uranium, including 50 cm at 1010 ppm U.

Drilling Highlights

Multiple stacked graphic fault zones intersected at major lithological contacts with overprinting fracture zones, fault gouge, and fault breccia - Ideal features in other basement-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin region.

Confirmed anomalous uranium intersections located proximal to graphitic fault zones that are also elevated in pathfinder elements including up to 3540 ppm B, 267 ppm Ce, 350 ppm Cu, and 381 ppm V.

Silicification, hematite and clay alteration observed in all drillholes within and proximal to fracture and fault zones.

The identification of silicification, hematite, and clay alteration within reactivated fault zone systems and coincident anomalous pathfinder element geochemistry, including Boron, Cerium and Copper, is essential to the search for uranium deposits such as the Key Lake and Arrow uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Brian McEwan, VP Exploration, stated: "the assay results of elevation uranium intersections and positive evidence of pathfinder elements are very encouraging and confirm the presence of anomalous uranium at Mustang. We look forward to continuing exploration at Mustang as well the remaining 8 kilometres along strike toward the north."

"Abasca is pleased with the findings of the winter drill program and will continue advancing the KLS project to its full potentials for hosting uranium deposits. Plans for financing and logistics are on the way to start a summer drill program in near future" stated Dawn Zhou, President and CEO.

Collected samples were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, an independent laboratory accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for preparation and ICP-MS multi-element analysis and Boron by fusion. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Abasca's quality assurance / quality control procedures.

For more information and an overview of the Key Lake South Uranium Project, please visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca.

Figure 1: Map of the Mustang target area showing historic and 2023 winter drillhole locations.



Table 1: Composited uranium assay results from winter 2023 drilling.

Drillhole ID Azimuth Inclination Total Length (m) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) U

(ppm) KLS-23-001 280 -65 546 No anomalous uranium KLS-23-002 280 -65 477 281.40 281.55 0.15 189 KLS-23-003 280 -65 393 214.00 214.20 0.20 139 214.20 214.70 0.50 141 219.90 220.00 0.10 150 260.60 260.70 0.10 540 KLS-23-004 280 -65 417 309.50 310.00 0.50 104 310.00 310.50 0.50 156 310.50 310.60 0.10 1260 310.60 310.70 0.10 179 327.35 327.50 0.15 565 340.65 340.80 0.15 110 KLS-23-005 280 -65 414 352.95 353.45 0.50 176 353.45 353.60 0.15 601 353.60 354.10 0.50 220 KLS-23-006 280 -65 420 317.10 317.60 0.50 126 328.70 329.17 0.47 470 329.17 329.71 0.54 80 329.71 330.00 0.29 835 330.00 330.50 0.50 933 330.50 330.95 0.45 80.6 330.95 331.17 0.22 413 331.17 331.60 0.43 942 KLS-23-007 280 -65 603 419.50 420.00 0.50 239 427.00 427.50 0.50 105 427.50 428.00 0.50 15 428.00 428.50 0.50 176 KLS-23-008 280 -65 459 298.50 299.00 0.50 126 299.00 299.50 0.50 162 299.50 300.00 0.50 129 KLS-23-009 280 -65 426 191.50 191.60 0.10 197 205.00 205.50 0.50 264 205.50 206.00 0.50 1010 209.00 209.50 0.50 104 209.50 210.00 0.50 165 345.40 345.60 0.20 507 345.60 345.70 0.10 206 KLS-23-010 280 -65 408 No anomalous uranium KLS-23-011 280 -65 396 192.33 192.83 0.50 157 269.75 270.00 0.25 252 329.90 330.00 0.10 135

Parameters:

All lengths are as measured downhole and do not represent true thickness.

Maximum internal dilution of 2.00 m.

100 ppm uranium (total digestion) cut-off.

"Anomalous" uranium refers to any assay value equal to or greater than 100 ppm.

All samples within composite lengths show in table.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Billard, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Billard is a director of Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Uranium Project, a 23,977-hectare uranium exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc, CPA, CGA

President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not based on historical fact. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

