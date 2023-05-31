Aurwest Resources Corp. Announces Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 24 2023 / Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) is pleasedto announce the appointment of Sonja Kuehnle as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective May 11, 2023.

Ms. Kuehnle is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant, with over 15 years' experience in the energy, forestry, and accounting sectors. As well as working in the Calgary offices of the international accounting firm KPMG LLP, she served in several finance and accounting positions within Western Canada's oil and gas industry. Most recently, Mrs. Kuehnle worked as Chief Financial Officer for Calgary based Eguana Technologies Inc., a global, energy management technology company, providing residential and small commercial solar and storage solutions.

"We are delighted to have someone of Ms. Kuehnle caliber and expertise join our executive team" said Cameron MacDonald, Chairman of the Board. Ms. Kuehnle's diverse and dynamic background in a wide range of financial management roles will add significant depth to our financial team and organization."

As part of Ms. Kuehnle's compensation, she will be granted incentive stock options to acquire up to 100,000 common shares, effective the date of this press release, at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange the day immediately preceding the announcement of this engagement.

Concurrent with this appointment, Ms. Amy Stephenson has resigned as the CFO, after having served the Company since 2021. The Board of Directors and the executive management team would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Stephenson for her valuable contributions in her time as CFO.

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake project covering a 23,600-hectare package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 28,294-hectare Stellar and Stars porphyry copper project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates," "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

