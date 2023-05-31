Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today it has been named on the USA Today’s first ever list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. This prestigious list includes the top 400 companies across the United States that have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (scopes 1 and 2) intensity between 2019 and 2021. It is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We’re very proud of this honor by USA Today—it demonstrates that our company is making a difference in the fight against climate change,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Driving decarbonization takes bold commitments and equally bold action. Since Avangrid’s formation, we have significantly lowered our emissions intensity, which already outperformed the power sector. Today, we plan to reach scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutrality by 2030, ahead of most other major U.S. utilities. This commitment is aligned with Iberdrola’s emissions goals, which have been certified by the prestigious Science-Based Targets Initiative. Together with Iberdrola, Avangrid is truly leading the way in the transformation to a clean, renewable energy future.”

Avangrid has continued to maintain an emissions intensity that is at least six times lower than the U.S. power sector average since 2015. Avangrid’s emissions intensity in 2022 was more than eight times lower than the U.S. average with a 28% reduction in CO2 emissions intensity for 2022 (compared to 2015).

Scope 1 emissions include all direct greenhouse emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by Avangrid, including power generation facilities, offices and other facilities, and fleet vehicles. Scope 2 emissions include indirect greenhouse emissions associated with the generation of purchased energy consumed by the Avangrid.

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on two-step process:

Application and Research Phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.

Data Analysis and Scoring Phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

