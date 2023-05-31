The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IART) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Integra filed a report with the SEC on May 23, 2023, stating that: “Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (the 'Company'), after consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA'), initiated a voluntary global recall of all products manufactured in its Boston, Massachusetts facility (the 'Boston facility') distributed between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023 (the 'voluntary recall').” The Company added that it “expects that the voluntary recall and manufacturing stoppage will have the greatest impact on the Tissue Technologies segment, including Private Label, and has revised guidance. For the second quarter, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $372 million to $376 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.59. While it is difficult to estimate at this time the impact of the voluntary recall for the full year, if the manufacturing stoppage continued through the remainder of 2023, the Company estimates full-year revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance provided during the Company’s April earnings announcement would be negatively affected by approximately $60 million and $0.35, respectively. Products manufactured at the Boston facility represent approximately 5% of the Company’s consolidated revenues. The Company expects to provide updated details on its full-year guidance during its second quarter 2023 financial results conference call.”

