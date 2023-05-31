On the first-ever Access Day, June 1, 2023, iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in the United States which reaches nine out of 10 Americans every month, will provide unprecedented access to the hottest music, artists, one-of-a-kind experiences and unmissable deals across the U.S. The 24-hour broadcast radio takeover event is iHeartMedia’s way of saying thank you to the hundreds of millions of listeners who tune into the company’s 860+ radio stations across the U.S. every month.

iHeartMedia’s Access Day will give listeners access to hundreds of epic prizes that only iHeart can deliver, such as concert tickets, giveaways and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to meet some of today's biggest artists touring this summer and the most popular on-air personalities. Reaching more than a quarter of a billion listeners monthly, Access Day will demonstrate to brands iHeartMedia’s ability to reach all Americans, everywhere.

"Access Day is more than a celebration of radio, it’s a showcase of how iHeartMedia - the ultimate access company - can break down the walls between creators, fans and brands in a way no one else can,” said Greg Ashlock, CEO of iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group. “We give consumers unmatched access to the most amazing content, experiences and talent, and this Access Day we’re going all-in across 860 live broadcast stations in 160 markets across America.”

The full list of prizes will be announced June 1 on-air and will include once-in-a-lifetime experiences with artists, bands and influencers such as Beck & Phoenix, Dierks Bentley, DJ Envy, Big Time Rush, Bobby Bones, Steve Covino & Rich Davis, Colin Cowherd, Elvis Duran, Mario Lopez, Dan Patrick, P!NK, Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, Enrique Santos, LL COOL J, Tyler Florence and Wells Adams and Angela Yee. Access Day will offer fans nationwide more than 700 deals and experiences including all-expense-paid VIP trips and front row access to festivals and shows such as the Hot Summer Nights Tour with TLC & Shaggy and special guests En Vogue & Sean Kingston, and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other offerings include discounts and promotions from participating brands such as Daily Harvest, Gametime, Legacybox, Live Nation, P&G Swiffer, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Temu, Wayfair and more.

“iHeartMedia is the multiplatform leader in audio, built on the unparalleled connection and power of radio, and with a reach that is far larger than any other audio company,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia. “Access Day not only showcases our reach -- it also demonstrates our ability to connect directly with consumers across the country in meaningful and authentic ways – through our trusted on-air personalities and offering exclusive access to incredible deals and experiences like no other company.”

