-- Expands Addressable Market, Targeting Israel's Vegan-Friendly Consumer Base --

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA) (Frankfurt:WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has launched its Israeli e-commerce site at https://plantx.co.il/.

Israel is one of the most vegan-friendly countries in the world, called the "World's Vegan Capital" by the Jewish media source: The Forward. According to various reports, in excess of 5% of the Israel population is vegan.

PlantX, has taken a significant stride towards its global expansion strategy by launching its vegan grocery website in Israel. With a steadfast commitment to promoting a sustainable and compassionate lifestyle, PlantX aims to make plant-based products accessible to a wider audience in Israel. This strategic move capitalizes on the growing demand for vegan alternatives and offers Israeli consumers a convenient and user-friendly platform to explore a diverse range of plant-based grocery items. By providing an extensive selection of high-quality products, including fresh produce, pantry essentials, and innovative plant-based substitutes, PlantX reinforces its dedication to fostering a healthier and more environmentally conscious world. This exciting endeavor in Israel marks a pivotal moment for PlantX as it continues to spearhead the global plant-based movement.

"The vegan population in Israel is growing rapidly, more than doubling in the last 15 years, and our ability to reach this large and devoted audience is key to our growth strategy," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "There is significant overlap between vegans and those who keep Kosher, further supporting the growth of the Israeli vegan community. We are excited to directly target this consumer base with a new, Hebrew website."

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

For additional information, please contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/756933/PlantX-Launches-Israeli-Website



