FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, will debut season two of its breakout original series Duck Family Treasure on Sunday, June 11th, announced FOX Nation President Jason Klarman. Produced in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions, the five-episode series will feature the famed Robertson family as they continue their quest for buried treasure. Episode two will also air on FOX News Channel (FNC) that night at 10 PM/ET.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “We are delighted to bring back another season of this terrific series. It was clear from the start that the Robertson family’s entertaining adventures captivated our audience, and we can’t wait to see what this season of Duck Family Treasure has in store.”

This season, viewers will once again follow brothers Jase and Jep, along with their wives Missy and Jessica, Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe in their mission to find hidden bounties from across the south. From the historic Tiger Island in Louisiana to the famous Woodlawn Estate in LaGrange, Tennessee and Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, the Robertsons will hunt for Civil War artifacts, panthers and more while providing an inside look at their lively family dynamic.

Remarking on the new season, Jase Robertson noted, “I’ll tell you this, it’s not boring! And it’s the only show I know that you can watch with the whole family. I’m talking from the parents down to the toddlers” while Jep Robertson added, “It’s just good clean fun, which we could all use a little more of these days!”

Duck Family Treasure is produced by Warm Springs Productions alongside Executive Producer Jase Robertson and Executive Producers Korie Robertson & Zach Dasher of Tread Lively Productions.

Below are the episodic descriptions:

Episode 1: I Believe!
Jase, Jep and Murry are headed to Cajun country to hunt the Idlewild Historic Estate near Morgan City, a Louisiana town that was formerly called "Tiger Island”. Si opens an investigation to prove there are black panthers living in Louisiana!

Episode 2: Quail Fever
The boys have been invited to treasure hunt and quail hunt at the famous Woodlawn Estate in LaGrange, TN. Meanwhile, Jessica and Si want to give back to the treasure hunting world by creating and burying time capsules that tell their life stories.

Episode 3: Loved, Chosen and Treasured
After coming across an old cemetery, Jase, Jep and Murry are on a mission to see what they can uncover in their hometown. Meanwhile, the family helps support Jase’s daughter Mia as she takes the reins on hosting their annual Mia Moo FunDay event.

Episode 4: Welcome to the Jungle!
You can tell a lot about someone when you treasure hunt with them so the guys decide to bring Jep’s future son-in-law with them to Daufuskie Island, SC to hunt an old Civil War earthworks site. Meanwhile, Jessica helps Lily with wedding prep!

Episode 5: Lucky Lawnmower
Si hooks the guys up with a double whammy where they can hunt two old properties next door to each other - St. Joseph and Felicity Estates in Vacherie, LA. Meanwhile, Si interviews for a new assistant who can help him manage the treasure hunters!

