Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp., (API), is pleased to announce that Martin Driscoll the recently appointed president of its wholly owned subsidiary Next Generation Agriculture. (NGAG) has agreed to join the Board of Directors of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., (OTC PINK:AWSL) is fortunate to have Martin Driscoll, currently based in the UK., agree to be one of API's Board Members. Martin's extensive knowledge and involvement in the development of various technologies that relate to API's main agenda, that of protecting and benefiting the environment for this and future generations.

For several decades Martin Driscoll has been involved in extensive research, testing and securing endorsements of numerous environmentally beneficial technologies including those developed by DYACARE BIOTECH LLP, which is now a part of Atlantic's NGAG. Martin has established highly technical protocols and trials that are necessary in the marketing of these technologies in all five continents. During these past decades, Martin has been a General Manager, a Country Manager, a Product and Marketing Manager for international corporations within this arena, as a result he has become the expert consultant necessary in establishing end buyer opportunities for Atlantic's NGAG and other Atlantic Power and Infrastructure technologies.

Mr. Driscoll stated; "I don't think…I know, I have found the right people to work with, and the perfect international corporate platform at Atlantic Power and Infrastructure, we are all of the same mind set in establishing sustainable markets for the short and long term to the benefit global food security and the continued health of our planet. For the last three decades, I have presented agronomic solutions and climate mitigation technologies at international conferences in Europe, Eastern Europe, Africa, USA, and Asia. The proven technologies developed through extensive independent trials around the world will now be further developed and marketed through API's divisional platform".

"With API's other subsidiaries that focus on specific areas of environmental remediation, I foresee the way forward with API being welcomed with open arms by our existing international distributor network, and the global farming communities, who directly benefit from these technologies. Additionally, interest is now growing with various local governments and federal bureaucrats, looking to adopt our technologies to remediate climate induced problems. I look forward to reopening doors, doors that I am familiar with, that will help make many if not all Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's technologies become ‘must have' technologies and products on every continent".

Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Mr. Kevin Bagnall added: "Having someone of Martin's caliber and with his wealth of knowledge, experience and international contacts at all levels is a tremendous boost for the growth and future of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure. I have been dealing with and working with Martin since our first meeting at the COPP 26 in Glasgow in 2021. I knew then he was what we needed on our board, having him agree to make this decision, is priceless".

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp., provides environmental technologies including converting recycled car and truck tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave`s resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

About KBI's Flexi®-Pave

Under API's wholly owned subsidiary, Scrap Tire Construction Products - - KBI's Flexi®-Pave ‘STCP' uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable installations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England. Through the sale of and application of Flexi®-Pave, API is helping the environment by reducing the harmful and ever-growing mountains of used car and Truck tires.

About API's Next Generation Agriculture. - NGAG

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's subsidiary NGAG offers growers, farmers in all climates, all global markets, technologies that impact agricultural and horticultural crops through the application of proprietary technologies such as organic bio-stimulants soil conditions. These technologies will enhance production while reducing costs, resulting in lower costs of food production in various climates while upgrading nutritional values. In addition, Atlantic's NGAG offers wildfire retardants, as well as marine based stimulants and drought mitigation technologies.

Submit enquiries to:

[email protected]

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com - www.apaicorp.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

