Alejandro Pliego's Journey Into STEM

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Illumina:

Originally published on Illumina News Center

Alejandro Pliego is attending Princeton, class of 2027. He is smart and poised, but Princeton was hardly a foregone conclusion. The child of immigrants from Cuernavaca, Mexico, he is the first member of his family to go to college. Pliego plans to focus his studies on molecular biology and public policy. As he puts it: He wants to fix things.

Recently, Pliego visited Illumina's San Diego headquarters to meet Princeton alums and learn more about genomics. He's one of the first fellows of the yearlong mentorship program San Diego Squared (SD2) and a recipient of the Illumina SD2 STEM Scholar Award. This visit was a chance for him to celebrate his accomplishments and make academic and professional connections.

"I'm really interested in genomics and understanding different genes in the body to diagnose and treat disease," Pliego says. "This visit, I got to meet a lot of people who do that work and see how Illumina is such a vibrant community. I really enjoyed it."

SD2is looking for stars

SD2, a grant recipient of the Illumina Corporate Foundation, connects high school students from underrepresented communities to hands-on STEM education, mentorship, and other resources.

"We are hyper-local, going into high schools and colleges to identify diverse, incredibly talented students who have shown excellence in STEM," says H. Puentes, co-founder, president, and CEO of SD2. "We give them front-row access to STEM opportunities and help them develop a network who can be their allies, their support, and their advocates."

The organization adopts a comprehensive strategy to support the whole student, providing whatever they need to succeed-from books to transportation to food stipends. SD2wants to build their confidence, teach them about STEM industries, and show them they belong here.

"We believe talent lives in all communities," Puentes says, "but historically, STEM fields haven't been looking in diverse areas. Imagine the incredible talent we will find when we go places we've never looked before. Alejandro embodies that, but he's not alone. We've got a ton more Alejandros out there."

A day at Illumina

During his visit, Pliego toured Illumina headquarters, met with several Princeton alums-including Chief Public Affairs Officer John Frank-and chatted with Chief People Officer and SD2 Board Member Aimee Hoyt.

"I was really impressed with how Alejandro approached these meetings," Puentes says. "He's not intimidated at all. I don't think I could have done it at that age. Illumina has been a great partner with SD2. They've been at the table, sleeves rolled up, since day one."

Pliego was impressed by how welcoming the people at Illumina were. "Being able to have these conversations, that was big," he says. "It helps me grow my confidence and see what this world is really like."

He applied to Princeton through QuestBridge, a nonprofit that connects students from low-income families to elite universities, and was awarded a full scholarship. He even wrote about Illumina in one of his college essays, recounting an earlier meeting with an employee who had a similar background. Eventually, he'd like to start his own company.

"I want to be able to help people, specifically underrepresented minorities and underprivileged kids, get the necessities they need in life," Pliego says. "Listening to employees from different companies in this industry and understanding why they chose their career paths gives me perspective into the different missions companies have and how I might fit."

Illumina is committed to inspiring the next generation of genomic leaders, and we are working to nurture a diverse and inclusive STEM workforce for the future. To do this, we collaborate with community partners like San Diego Squared that are empowering learners like Alejandro Pliego and engage our employees to reach and inspire students of all backgrounds.

Learn more about Illumina's commitment to STEM education and our goal of reaching 5 million learners by 2030.

d57a96a4-2d83-4a51-983d-47ece057d047.jpeg

Photo: SD2's H. Puentes and student Alejandro Pliego visit with Illumina Chief Public Affairs Officer John Frank at the company's San Diego HQ.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Illumina



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757011/Alejandro-Pliegos-Journey-Into-STEM

img.ashx?id=757011

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.