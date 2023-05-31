NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, named KeyBank a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50, recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States according to an annual survey. KeyBank was also named the 2023 Financial Sector leader. This is the 10th consecutive time KeyBank has been named to The Civic 50.

Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"Key is a values-forward, purpose-driven company," said Eric Fiala, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations. "Every day, our 18,000 colleagues show up ready to support our clients, our communities, and each other. From affordable housing to climate change to diversity, equity, and inclusion - we recognize the interconnectedness of the issues facing our neighbors and neighborhoods."

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like KeyBank set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

To learn more about Key's commitment to community, read the 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report here.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year.

We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/757024/KeyBank-Recognized-As-One-Of-The-50-Most-Community-Minded-Companies-In-the-United-States



