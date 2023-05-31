Enbridge Releases 22nd Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / We released our 2022 Sustainability Report, which details the tangible progress Enbridge is making on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals we announced in late 2020.

This is our 22nd annual report-reflecting our long-standing commitment to public disclosure, accountability and continuous improvement.

At Enbridge, we're taking a practical approach to the energy transitions happening in North America and around world-providing the energy needed today, while simultaneously advancing solutions for tomorrow. The 2022 report offers a comprehensive examination of our sustainable business strategy, ESG approach and performance.

"In 2020, we set ambitious goals across all aspects of E, S and G with clear pathways to achieving them," says Pete Sheffield, Enbridge Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "This year's report highlights progress against these goals, aligned with a sustainable growth strategy and our mission to be the first-choice provider of energy for our stakeholders."

The 2022 report includes:

  • a detailed overview of sources of methane emissions from Enbridge operations along with company, industry and policy actions to better monitor and mitigate emissions.
  • progress on the company's Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, released last September.
  • engagement with key suppliers regarding their emission profiles as well as sector-leading Scope 3 emissions disclosures.
  • additional trade association policy reviews and lobbying disclosures, including a specific climate-related lobbying report.
  • an updated analysis, aligned with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, of Enbridge's businesses under different climate-related scenarios.

As a leader in ESG performance among energy companies, we're proud that every part of our business is now systematically engaged in our work to meet our GHG reduction targets. We've established specific plans within and across businesses and importantly, aligned our compensation and financing costs to ESG performance.

Our approach to business has always been grounded in respect for people, communities and the environment, and focused on delivering value for our stakeholders over the long term. These principles will continue to guide us and create value for our business now and into the future.

"World events in 2022 were a powerful reminder that energy reliability, affordability and access remain critical considerations alongside climate," says Sheffield. "At Enbridge, we're focused on addressing all of these societal needs, and to fostering engagement, inclusion and awareness across communities and throughout the company. This year's report conveys our deep commitment to this mission."

The report is available online, interactive and for the second consecutive year includes a user-friendly ESG dashboard.

31acd01f-833c-4301-bbdd-51123d886d77.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757026/Enbridge-Releases-22nd-Sustainability-Report

img.ashx?id=757026

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.