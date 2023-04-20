NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated:

Photo: Phoebe has taught us plenty of things. She is a pit mix, which tends to carry a certain stigma, but if they only knew what a pushover she is! I'm amazed every day at just how much she loves people and other dogs. - Jason Pearce and dog, Phoebe

The tail that wags when you walk in the door. The purrs that provide comfort and love. The neighs, bleats, barks and meows that make you laugh. There is no denying that pets bring so much joy to life's everyday moments. In fact, multiple studies indicate that there are correlations between pet ownership and benefits for mental wellness1 and cardiac health.2

At Aflac, we love our four-legged family members, so much so that there is an entire page on our intranet dedicated to the Pets of Aflac. In honor of National Pet Month, the pet owners of Aflac share their stories and tips for celebrating and caring for their pets during this special month and all year long.

Show them lots of love, and give them your time and attention - every day.

Pets need regular exercise and engagement. Go for plenty of walks and let your pets explore new environments occasionally. You can also play games - indoor and/or outdoor - that offer both mental and physical engagement, like fetch, treat or treasure hunts, toy chases and obstacle courses. There are also pet day care facilities and professionals that specialize in giving your pets plenty of engagement outside of the home. And of course, lots of playtime, snuggles and special treats for pets are all great ways to spoil them.

Pet ownership is a big commitment - something to always consider is your schedule and ability to stick to a routine - but what it requires in responsibilities, it more that pays off with unconditional love and comfort.

Invest in training.

When you bring a pet into your life, you are building a relationship with a creature that does not speak the same language as you, which is why a quality and regular training regimen is critical.

In the training process, not only will you be able to teach your pet how he or she can communicate with you, but you'll also learn how to understand what your pet is trying to tell you. By paying attention to their body language and how they act around other people, you'll pick up on important cues that your pet is trying to signal to you.

Put in the time to train when they are young, and it will pay off in the long run. And remember to be patient, as they are always learning.

Protect them.

Our pets rely on us to take care of them and to protect them. Start with the basics: quality food, access to fresh water, grooming, dental care, routine veterinary visits - including exams, vaccinations, etc. - and pay attention to any behavioral changes that could indicate health issues. It's also important to establish a relationship with and stay close to your veterinarian, as they can help you find the best ways to care for your pet and ensure his or her wellness.

Expect the unexpected from your pet.

With video calls still a part of daily life, many pet owners know the cute chaos that ensues when their pets sneak up on the screen. It may not be what we usually mean when we say that Aflac practices diversity and inclusion, but isn't it just the cat's meow when your pet unexpectedly joins hybrid team meetings?

