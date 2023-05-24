Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $1.74Bil. The top holdings were PAR(24.84%), KKR(19.96%), and CLBT(12.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,071,357 shares in NYSE:BUR, giving the stock a 6.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.3 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2023, Burford Capital Ltd traded for a price of $13.18 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned 62.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burford Capital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 454.48, a price-book ratio of 1.66 and a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 33.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:MKTW by 3,943,267 shares. The trade had a 4.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.01.

On 05/24/2023, Marketwise Inc traded for a price of $2.26 per share and a market cap of $80.07Mil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marketwise Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:APPS by 245,028 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.44.

On 05/24/2023, Digital Turbine Inc traded for a price of $14.56 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -34.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Turbine Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,034,449 shares in NAS:LFCR, giving the stock a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.57 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2023, Lifecore Biomedical Inc traded for a price of $8.32 per share and a market cap of $252.26Mil. The stock has returned -10.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lifecore Biomedical Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. bought 2,252,107 shares of NYSE:BNED for a total holding of 4,812,920. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.01.

On 05/24/2023, Barnes & Noble Education Inc traded for a price of $1.42 per share and a market cap of $74.70Mil. The stock has returned -30.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -152.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

