LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 12, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Allbirds, Inc. (“Allbirds” or the “Company”) ( BIRD) investors who purchased: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s November 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Allbirds investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

In November 2021, Allbirds conducted its IPO, selling approximately 16,850,799 shares of Class A common stock at $15.00 per share.

On March 9, 2023, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release announcing a fourth quarter 2022 net loss of $24.9 million and a full year 2022 net loss of $101.4 million. The Company also announced a full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $60.4 million, which was higher than the guidance target that estimated an adjusted EBITDA loss of $42.5 million to $37.5 million. Allbirds also disclosed in the press release that, in response to these negative results, it created a “strategic transformation plan to reignite growth, improve costs and capital efficiency, and drive profitability.” The plan purportedly focused on four areas: reigniting product and brand, optimizing U.S. stores and slowing the pace of openings, evaluating transition of international go-to-market strategy, and improving cost savings and capital efficiency.

Also on March 9, 2023, after the market closed, Allbirds announced that its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down.

The same day, March 9, 2023, the Company held a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results. On the call, Defendant Joseph Zwillinger, the Company’s Co-CEO, explained that Allbirds’ poor results were driven in part by the fact that Allbirds “overemphasized products that extended beyond our core DNA.” As a result, he explained. “some products and colors have had narrower appeal than expected” and “[b]ecause we were spending significant time and resources on these new products that did not resonate well, we underinvested in our core consumers’ favorite products.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.11, or 47%, to close at $1.25 per share on March 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock price had closed as low as $1.06 per share, a 92.9% decline from the Company’s $15.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings; (2) that the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products; (3) that Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the Company’s newer products with narrower appeal; (4) that underinvesting in Allbirds’ core products was negatively impacting the Company’s sales; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Allbirds securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 12, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

