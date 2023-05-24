Comerica Bank and Kalamazoo Growlers Partner to Host 2nd Annual Food Drive Benefitting South Michigan Food Bank

PR Newswire

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 24, 2023

Community encouraged to donate nonperishable food in exchange for baseball tickets

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second straight year, Comerica Bank and the Kalamazoo Growlers are partnering to host a summer-long food drive benefitting South Michigan Food Bank from June 2 through July 27.

As a donation incentive, individuals who drop-off nonperishable food items at any Comerica banking center located in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will earn ticket vouchers redeemable for Kalamazoo Growlers baseball game tickets.

Those who donate will receive one ticket voucher per five cans of nonperishable food. Additionally, donations of 20 items or more will receive a Growlers themed prize.

"This community is incredibly compassionate and generous in helping our neighbors and communities, and we witnessed that firsthand through our first food drive last year supporting the South Michigan Food Bank," said Debra Van Hevele, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Regional Retail Director. "The success of this partnership is also made possible due to the passion and pride generated by the Kalamazoo Growlers. We hope that, together, we can replenish critical food resources that are still vital to those in need."

Community members that would like to donate to the food drive are asked to provide key nonperishable food items found on the South Michigan Food Bank wish list that include:

  • Cereal, oatmeal and breakfast bars
  • Condiments
  • Complete meals: spaghetti rings/meatballs, mac and cheese, skillet dinners, beef stew, ravioli
  • Canned fruits and vegetables, canned protein (tuna and chicken)
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Pasta sauce
  • Pasta, rice and beans
  • Soup and crackers

"We were blown away by the response during our 2022 season and our organization is thrilled to partner with Comerica to bring back this community initiative. This program aligns perfectly with our mission of using fun to make a difference and we can't wait to build on the success," said Brian Colopy, Kalamazoo Growlers Owner.

FOOD DRIVE DONATION CENTERS
In Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek, Comerica has 10 banking center locations accepting food donations, including:

Kalamazoo/Portage
 Maple Hill: 5080 W. Main; Kalamazoo, MI 49009; (269) 383-6650
Main Office: 151 S. Rose Street; Kalamazoo, MI 49007; (269) 383-6525
Portage: 7941 S. Westnedge; Portage, MI 49002; (269) 323-9701
Comstock: 5937 King Highway; Kalamazoo, MI 49048; (269) 383-6624
Oakwood: 2025 Whites Road; Kalamazoo, MI 49008; (269) 383-6641
Gull Road: 5560 Gull Road; Kalamazoo, MI 49048; (231) 383-6569

Battle Creek
 Central Office: 49 West Michigan Ave.; Battle Creek, MI 49017; (269) 966-6314
Springfield Office: 215 N. 20th Street; Battle Creek, MI 49015; (269) 966-5963
Beckley Office: 5475 Beckley Road - Suite 130; Battle Creek, MI 49015; (269) 979-8059
Columbia-Riverside Office: 192 E. Columbia Ave.; Battle Creek, MI 49015; (269) 966-5966

COMERICA BANK PRESENTATION AT HOMER STRYKER FIELD
Comerica and partners will deliver and announce the total amount of food collected for South Michigan Food Bank during the Growlers home game at Homer Stryker Field on Friday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. The food donation and charitable contribution will be presented on the field prior to the game's first pitch.

Additionally, the Growlers will hold a Miracle Minute during in between a select inning where volunteers will speed through the stands collecting cash donations that will go directly to the South Michigan Food Bank.

REDUCING FOOD INSECURITY
During the inaugural Comerica-Growlers food drive partnership, approximately 1,400 non-perishable food items were collected at local banking centers and during Growlers' home games. Additionally, Comerica Bank executives presented a $10,000 check to South Michigan Food Bank in support of its aid to the community. Over 61,000 meals were generated through the food drive in 2022.

"We are very grateful for our partnership with Comerica. As food insecurity continues to rise, the charitable outreach we receive in both food and funds creates a tangible impact. Together with our distribution partners, we can then bring support into the communities we serve," said Peter Vogel, South Michigan Food Bank Chief Executive Officer.

South Michigan Food Bank distributed nearly 12 million pounds of food to communities located in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee and St. Joseph counties.

To donate funds or learn more about South Michigan Food Bank, visit smfoodbank.org.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back nearly 174 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

The Kalamazoo Growlers are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Now in its' 29th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff, 300 a Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (NYM), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove winner and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TEX). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.growlersbaseball.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Growlers as your favorite team.

South Michigan Food Bank, one of seven food banks in the state of Michigan, is providing food resources to 335 nonprofit partners like food pantries, soup kitchens, and other food programs feeding families. South Michigan Food Bank is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, and proudly serves the counties of Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee and St. Joseph.

favicon.png?sn=DA09962&sd=2023-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-and-kalamazoo-growlers-partner-to-host-2nd-annual-food-drive-benefitting-south-michigan-food-bank-301833731.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

