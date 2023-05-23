International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 ("Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders fixed the size of the board at six and elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld


Anton Drescher

108,705,702 (91.21 %)

10,479,565 (8.79 %)


Karl Hanneman

1 18,643,698 (99.55 %)

541,569 (0.45 %)


Stuart Harshaw

109,623,895 (91.98 %)

9,561,372 (8.02 %)


Marcelo Kim

108,658,993 (91.17 %)

10,526,274 (8.83 %)


Christopher Papagianis

117,128,771 (98.27 %)

2,056,496 (1.73 %)


Thomas Weng

118,050,005 (99.05 %)

1,135,262 (0.95 %)


The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (98.59% majority).

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at (855) 428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

favicon.png?sn=TO09405&sd=2023-05-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-announces-results-from-2023-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301833747.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO09405&Transmission_Id=202305241225PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO09405&DateId=20230524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.