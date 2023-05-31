Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bowlero Corp. (“Bowlero” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOWL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2023, Bowlero released its third quarter 2023 financial results, and disclosed a material weakness related to certain financial reporting processes, including acquisition accounting, accounting for fixed assets, and certain financial reporting disclosures.

On this news, Bowlero’s stock price fell $2.35, or 16.7%, to close at $11.71 per share on May 18, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Bowlero securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005804/en/