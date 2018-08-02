BENSALEM, Pa., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ( FULC)

Class Period: March 3, 2022 – March 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (2) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (3) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (: TDS)

Class Period: May 6, 2022 – November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (2) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (3) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (4) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; (5) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (: SPR)

Class Period: April 8, 2020 – April 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) that, as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( IEP)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023

Shareholders with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

