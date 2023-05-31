American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has been named on Fortune’s Modern Board 25 ranking, recognizing the most innovative Boards of Directors among S&P 500 companies.

“American Water is honored to be recognized on Fortune’s Modern Board 25, a testament to the strength of our diverse Board,” said M. Susan Hardwick, President and CEO, American Water. “Achieving and maintaining gender parity and diversity at the Board level is important for the company and we are proud that American Water’s Board of Directors reflects diversity on several levels.”

The 25 companies included in the Fortune Modern Board 25 ranking were in the top quartile of the S&P 500 in board effectiveness, diversity, tenure, financial performance, and vulnerability to activism, positioning them well strategically for long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more about the methodology here.

Additionally, American Water was recently recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors and in 2022 named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women for the sixth consecutive year. Learn more about American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity strategy here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005777/en/