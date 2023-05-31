Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that 23 of its television stations have earned a total of 36 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
Seven Nexstar stations received multiple awards. WPRI-TV (CBS) in Providence, RI (DMA #51), earned five awards, WJZY-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, NC (DMA#21), earned four, and KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA# 35), earned three. WRIC-TV (ABC) in Richmond, VA (DMA #56), and WPRI-TV each won the award for “Overall Excellence” in their region. Other honors included recognition for “Overall Excellence,” “Excellence in Innovation,” “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” “Excellence in Video,” “Excellence in Writing,” “Digital,” and “Podcast” categories.
In addition, three television stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., for whom Nexstar produces the news, received a total of four Murrow awards.
“Nexstar is committed to delivering the most compelling local and national news, sports and entertainment content in America across television, streaming and digital,” said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. “We are incredibly proud of the outstanding work our stations and our journalists do every day, and we are grateful to the RTDNA for honoring us with these prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards this year.”
Commenting on the awards, Susan Tully, SVP of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Inc., said, “Nexstar’s journalists strive for perfection as they report on stories that matter most to our viewers. With their commitment to localism, and a passion for professional excellence, Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists are the best in the industry, and this recognition from the RTDNA is confirmation of their incredible work.”
Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar and Mission Broadcasting television stations:
REGION 2: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
News Documentary
EQ52: 33 Days That Changed Bakersfield
KGET in Bakersfield, CA
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fd50Bo-rPiYk+%0A
REGION 4: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
News Documentary
MMIP: Families Seeking Answers
KELOLAND Media Group in Sioux Falls, SD
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FY48HtzREEDg+%0A
REGION 5: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Continuing Coverage
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp
KTVI in St. Louis, MO
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FX2KERBIqojI+%0A
REGION 6: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Digital
KXAN Investigates – kxan.com
KXAN in Austin, TX
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kxan.com%2Fstop-mass-shootings%2F+%0A
Excellence in Innovation
Medical Debt Lawsuits: A Catalyst Project
KXAN (in partnership with ClearHealthCosts) in Austin, TX
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kxan.com%2Fmedical-debt%2F+%0A
Hard News
Tribal Baby
KFOR TV in Oklahoma City, OK
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D4wGusPqjU0w+%0A
Investigative Reporting
Medical Debt Lawsuits: A Catalyst Project
KXAN (in partnership with ClearHealthCosts) in Austin, TX
https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F783449262+%0A
REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
News Series
956 Vanished
KVEO in Brownsville-Harlingen-McAllen, TX
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FPcL91O2bO9Q+%0A
REGION 7: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
News Documentary
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders
WGN-TV in Chicago, IL
https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F778539574%2F93d764753d+%0A
REGION 7: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Newscast
WKBN 27 First News at 6
WKBN-TV in Youngstown, OH
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FCz1mDOlZL4w+%0A
REGION 8: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Deadly I-65 Police-Involved Shooting
WKRN in Nashville, TN
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F-pffxnbtcSM+%0A
Continuing Coverage
Lost Trust
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DbSoR9XXjeFU+%0A
Excellence in Video
Last of the Lightkeepers
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DaDtnxjL1wKA+%0A
Excellence in Writing
Maureen Wurtz Writing
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D2I8Jg2DD_cE%26amp%3Bfeature%3Dyoutu.be+%0A
Investigative Reporting
Hope Lost
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DSXAGebB_18c%26amp%3Bfeature%3Dyoutu.be+%0A
REGION 8: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Investigative Reporting
Evidence Tested Too Late
WREG-TV in Memphis, TN
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D7L2HZ54C9Ag+%0A
REGION 9: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Bill Wood says, 'Write this Way, Please.'
WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FU743MbJ8kfs+%0A
Feature Reporting
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Cleanliness
WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F27NeyMJTBlM+%0A
REGION 9: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Digital
Taylor Parker Trial
KTAL in Shreveport, LA
https%3A%2F%2Ftrib.al%2FX7haDX6+%0A
REGION 10: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
News Series
Child Sex Trafficking, Connecticut's Shocking Reality
WTNH in Hartford/New Haven, CT
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FN7NNnpttwh0+%0A
REGION 10: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Denison Street Shots Fired Incident
WPRI in Providence, RI
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F_DSU1SIQjIE+%0A
Investigative Reporting
Trail of Debts
WPRI in Providence, RI
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wpri.com%2Ftarget-12%2Finvestigation-reveals-ri-lawmaker-on-powerful-committee-has-trail-of-hidden-debts%2F+%0A
News Series
School Scandal
WPRI in Providence, RI
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FW2i6XeutbH4+%0A
Newscast
Denison Street Shots Fired Incident
WPRI in Providence, RI
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Foc1ylE3tmt4+%0A
Overall Excellence
WPRI
WPRI in Providence, RI
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FEzNWEN6lGYk+%0A
REGION 11: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Sports Reporting
Hillary McFadden
WHTM in Harrisburg, PA
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FK-ACyKKLyWE+%0A
REGION 11: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
6 Dead I-81 Deadly Crash Caused by Snow Squalls
WBRE in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FrsmD9prqipQ+%0A
Digital
Bills, Breakers and Barns - A Digital Endeavor
WROC-TV in Rochester, NY
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rochesterfirst.com%2Faward-submissions%2F2023-awards-mystery-box%2F+%0A
Excellence in Video
Niagara Daredevils at Oakwood
WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY
https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F788347895+%0A
Newscast
Snowvember 2.0
WIVB/WNLO in Buffalo, NY
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DkbjRq7EMs2Q+%0A
REGION 12: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Digital
8News: Digital First
WRIC in Richmond, VA
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wric.com%2Fnews%2Fvirginia-news%2Freview-released-of-snowstorm-that-stranded-drivers-on-virginia-i-95-spanning-2-day-period%2F+%0A
Overall Excellence
WRIC 8News
WRIC in Richmond, VA
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Dp6908kpZsns%26amp%3Bab_channel%3DKatieWells+
AWARDS WON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MISSION BROADCASTING, INC. TELEVISION STATIONS
REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The Oldest African American Church in Abilene Celebrates 137 Years of Service and Community
KTAB/KRBC in Abilene, TX
https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F796721569+%0A
REGION 7: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
The Whites Captured in Evansville
WEHT/WTVW Eyewitness News in Evansville, IN
https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fii7pbRap2iU+%0A
REGION 9: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Caitrin Assaf: Courage, Compassion, and 'Cash'
KARK 4/FOX 16 in Little Rock, AR
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kark.com%2Fgood-news-matters%2Fua-little-rock-wrestling-coach-cpr-instructor-save-choking-girl%2F+%0A
Podcast
County Road 41
KARK 4/FOX 16 in Little Rock, AR
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kark.com%2Fpodcasts-county-road-41%2F
About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005805/en/