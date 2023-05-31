Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that 23 of its television stations have earned a total of 36 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Seven Nexstar stations received multiple awards. WPRI-TV (CBS) in Providence, RI (DMA #51), earned five awards, WJZY-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, NC (DMA#21), earned four, and KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA# 35), earned three. WRIC-TV (ABC) in Richmond, VA (DMA #56), and WPRI-TV each won the award for “Overall Excellence” in their region. Other honors included recognition for “Overall Excellence,” “Excellence in Innovation,” “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” “Excellence in Video,” “Excellence in Writing,” “Digital,” and “Podcast” categories.

In addition, three television stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., for whom Nexstar produces the news, received a total of four Murrow awards.

“Nexstar is committed to delivering the most compelling local and national news, sports and entertainment content in America across television, streaming and digital,” said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. “We are incredibly proud of the outstanding work our stations and our journalists do every day, and we are grateful to the RTDNA for honoring us with these prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards this year.”

Commenting on the awards, Susan Tully, SVP of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Inc., said, “Nexstar’s journalists strive for perfection as they report on stories that matter most to our viewers. With their commitment to localism, and a passion for professional excellence, Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists are the best in the industry, and this recognition from the RTDNA is confirmation of their incredible work.”

Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar and Mission Broadcasting television stations:

REGION 2: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

News Documentary

EQ52: 33 Days That Changed Bakersfield

KGET in Bakersfield, CA

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fd50Bo-rPiYk+%0A



REGION 4: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

News Documentary

MMIP: Families Seeking Answers

KELOLAND Media Group in Sioux Falls, SD

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FY48HtzREEDg+%0A



REGION 5: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET

Continuing Coverage

The Real Truth about Pam Hupp

KTVI in St. Louis, MO

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FX2KERBIqojI+%0A



REGION 6: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET

Digital

KXAN Investigates – kxan.com

KXAN in Austin, TX

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kxan.com%2Fstop-mass-shootings%2F+%0A



Excellence in Innovation

Medical Debt Lawsuits: A Catalyst Project

KXAN (in partnership with ClearHealthCosts) in Austin, TX

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kxan.com%2Fmedical-debt%2F+%0A



Hard News

Tribal Baby

KFOR TV in Oklahoma City, OK

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D4wGusPqjU0w+%0A



Investigative Reporting

Medical Debt Lawsuits: A Catalyst Project

KXAN (in partnership with ClearHealthCosts) in Austin, TX

https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F783449262+%0A



REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

News Series

956 Vanished

KVEO in Brownsville-Harlingen-McAllen, TX

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FPcL91O2bO9Q+%0A



REGION 7: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET

News Documentary

Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders

WGN-TV in Chicago, IL

https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F778539574%2F93d764753d+%0A



REGION 7: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Newscast

WKBN 27 First News at 6

WKBN-TV in Youngstown, OH

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FCz1mDOlZL4w+%0A



REGION 8: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET

Breaking News Coverage

Deadly I-65 Police-Involved Shooting

WKRN in Nashville, TN

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F-pffxnbtcSM+%0A



Continuing Coverage

Lost Trust

WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DbSoR9XXjeFU+%0A



Excellence in Video

Last of the Lightkeepers

WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DaDtnxjL1wKA+%0A



Excellence in Writing

Maureen Wurtz Writing

WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D2I8Jg2DD_cE%26amp%3Bfeature%3Dyoutu.be+%0A



Investigative Reporting

Hope Lost

WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DSXAGebB_18c%26amp%3Bfeature%3Dyoutu.be+%0A



REGION 8: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Investigative Reporting

Evidence Tested Too Late

WREG-TV in Memphis, TN

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D7L2HZ54C9Ag+%0A



REGION 9: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET

Excellence in Writing

Bill Wood says, 'Write this Way, Please.'

WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FU743MbJ8kfs+%0A



Feature Reporting

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Cleanliness

WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F27NeyMJTBlM+%0A



REGION 9: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Digital

Taylor Parker Trial

KTAL in Shreveport, LA

https%3A%2F%2Ftrib.al%2FX7haDX6+%0A



REGION 10: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET

News Series

Child Sex Trafficking, Connecticut's Shocking Reality

WTNH in Hartford/New Haven, CT

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FN7NNnpttwh0+%0A



REGION 10: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Breaking News Coverage

Denison Street Shots Fired Incident

WPRI in Providence, RI

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F_DSU1SIQjIE+%0A



Investigative Reporting

Trail of Debts

WPRI in Providence, RI

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wpri.com%2Ftarget-12%2Finvestigation-reveals-ri-lawmaker-on-powerful-committee-has-trail-of-hidden-debts%2F+%0A



News Series

School Scandal

WPRI in Providence, RI

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FW2i6XeutbH4+%0A



Newscast

Denison Street Shots Fired Incident

WPRI in Providence, RI

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Foc1ylE3tmt4+%0A



Overall Excellence

WPRI

WPRI in Providence, RI

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FEzNWEN6lGYk+%0A



REGION 11: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET

Sports Reporting

Hillary McFadden

WHTM in Harrisburg, PA

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FK-ACyKKLyWE+%0A



REGION 11: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Breaking News Coverage

6 Dead I-81 Deadly Crash Caused by Snow Squalls

WBRE in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FrsmD9prqipQ+%0A



Digital

Bills, Breakers and Barns - A Digital Endeavor

WROC-TV in Rochester, NY

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rochesterfirst.com%2Faward-submissions%2F2023-awards-mystery-box%2F+%0A



Excellence in Video

Niagara Daredevils at Oakwood

WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY

https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F788347895+%0A



Newscast

Snowvember 2.0

WIVB/WNLO in Buffalo, NY

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DkbjRq7EMs2Q+%0A



REGION 12: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Digital

8News: Digital First

WRIC in Richmond, VA

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wric.com%2Fnews%2Fvirginia-news%2Freview-released-of-snowstorm-that-stranded-drivers-on-virginia-i-95-spanning-2-day-period%2F+%0A



Overall Excellence

WRIC 8News

WRIC in Richmond, VA

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Dp6908kpZsns%26amp%3Bab_channel%3DKatieWells+

AWARDS WON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MISSION BROADCASTING, INC. TELEVISION STATIONS

REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The Oldest African American Church in Abilene Celebrates 137 Years of Service and Community

KTAB/KRBC in Abilene, TX

https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F796721569+%0A



REGION 7: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Breaking News Coverage

The Whites Captured in Evansville

WEHT/WTVW Eyewitness News in Evansville, IN

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fii7pbRap2iU+%0A



REGION 9: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET

Excellence in Writing

Caitrin Assaf: Courage, Compassion, and 'Cash'

KARK 4/FOX 16 in Little Rock, AR

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kark.com%2Fgood-news-matters%2Fua-little-rock-wrestling-coach-cpr-instructor-save-choking-girl%2F+%0A



Podcast

County Road 41

KARK 4/FOX 16 in Little Rock, AR

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kark.com%2Fpodcasts-county-road-41%2F

