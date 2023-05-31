International Bancshares Makes Forbes' America's Best Banks List

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

International Bancshares Corporation (IBC)(NASDAQ: IBOC) has once again been ranked among the nation’s best banks by Forbes Magazine.

The Laredo-based multibank financial holding company ranked 32nd on the 14th annual prestigious list Best Banks in America, which ranked the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts from best to worst. The ranking was based on factors such as asset quality, capital adequacy, growth and profitability, including IBC’s approximately $16 billion in assets, a 13.3% return on average total common equity and a 44% efficiency ratio. IBC’s lead bank subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce, Laredo (IBC Bank), has also consistently been named as one of the nation’s top banks by Forbes, as well as the number one bank in Texas in 2021 in the annual Best-In-State list by the same publication.

“Our inclusion on the Best Banks in America list comes as another wonderful recognition,” said Dennis E. Nixon, president and CEO. “We work hard for our customer’s trust, and it’s humbling to be recognized by industry experts. Our top priority is the relationship we have with our clients and doing everything we can to protect their most valuable assets. ‘Doing More’ is the foundation of everything we do.”

The annual “Best Banks” list is developed by Forbes based on data compiled by SNL Financial of Charlottesville, Virginia. This year’s rankings evaluated factors including nonperforming assets as a percent of assets, reserves as a percent of non-performing loans, two capital ratios (Tier 1 and risk-based) and revenue growth over the last 12 months. All the data used in the evaluation is based on regulatory filings for the period ending September 30, 2022.

IBC is a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 167 facilities and 257 ATMs serving 75 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts contain forward-looking information with respect to plans, projections or future performance of IBC and its subsidiaries, the occurrence of which involve certain risks and uncertainties detailed in IBC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of IBC’s SEC filings and Annual Report (as an exhibit to the 10-K) may be downloaded from the SEC filings site located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fedgar.shtml.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230524005816r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005816/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.