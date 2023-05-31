Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced it is opening a new corporate office in Charlotte, North Carolina, to support the ongoing needs of the company. Ameriprise has signed a two-story lease at the Barings Building, located at 300 South Tryon in Uptown Charlotte, where it plans to gradually fill approximately 400 positions from departments across the enterprise. Ameriprise remains headquartered in Minneapolis and maintains corporate sites in multiple locations across the U.S. and globally.

“Charlotte is a vibrant and growing city with a strong, diverse and talented workforce – and we’re thrilled to bring fulfilling and rewarding career opportunities to the market,” said Joe Sweeney, President – Advice & Wealth Management, Products and Service Delivery at Ameriprise. “The location, layout, and many amenities of the Barings Building make it a perfect fit. It will be an engaging and energizing office setting where employees can connect, collaborate, and continue to advance our 129-year legacy of serving clients.”

“Ameriprise has an excellent reputation as an employer and is known as a firm that makes positive, lasting impacts for the clients and communities we serve,” added Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Ameriprise. “We encourage qualified candidates to explore career opportunities in Charlotte and the many other locations where we operate.”

Ameriprise expects to open the Charlotte office this fall.

